Tyler Christopher, known best for his role as Nikolas Cassadine on daytime’s long-running soap opera General Hospital, has died.

The Emmy winner actor was 50.

Christoper’s former co-star, Maurice Benard, who has played mob boss Sonny Corinthos on the soap opera for three decades, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” Benard wrote. “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

Benard went on to call Christoper “an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Multiple entertainment outlets also confirmed the news.

Christoper starred as Nikolas Cassadine, on and off, from 1996-2016. He would join the cast of Days of Our Lives in 2017. He departed the role in 2019.

Christoper was born in Joliet but grew up in Delaware, Ohio.

The actor would have turned 51 on Nov. 11.