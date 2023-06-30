TINLEY PARK, Ill. — One of hip-hop’s top artists will be heading to the Chicagoland this September.

Trippie Redd will stop at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park during his “Take Me Away Tour” on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Ohio-native rapper will be joined by LUCKI at all stops during the “Take Me Away Tour.”

Trippie Redd has over 18.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with almost 500 million plays for his “Taking A Walk.”

This tour comes as his “A Love Letter To You 5” studio album is set to drop in July.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30. For ticket information, click here.