CHICAGO — A concert taking place at United Center on Friday has been postponed only hours before it was set to begin.

Gates were set to open at 6:30 p.m. for Travis Scott’s show that was set to begin at 8 p.m., but only hours before showtime, the venue announced that Friday’s show would be postponed to a later date.

The announcement came in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and venue officials said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the show’s new date, once it is announced.

Officials did not provide details on the date for the rescheduled show and said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

Currently, it is unclear why Friday’s show was postponed.

United Center will host Scott on January 22, during the second leg of his tour.

Scott is currently on his Circus Maximus Tour, his first tour since the deadly crowd surge that happened at the Astroworld festival in 2021.