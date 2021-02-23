Tracy Morgan talks about late father, how original ‘Coming to America’ has impacted him

CHICAGO — Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, who’s part of the cast of the long awaited “Coming to America” sequel, “Coming 2 America,” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about the upcoming movie and how the original film impacted his life.

The former “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” standout co-stars with Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes among many others in the updating of the 33-year-old comedy classic.

In a Zoom chat with Morgan, he talked about the movie, his late father, and took a look back at his time on the Morning Show.

“Coming 2 America” premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.