Tom Holland talks new movie ‘Cherry’ and what he loves about playing Spider-Man

CHICAGO — Tom Holland, who is most known as playing Spider-Man, chatted with WGN’s Dean Richards on a Zoom call to talk about his new Apple TV+ movie that is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo who directed Holland in the “Avengers” movies.

The movie, called “Cherry,” is centered around a veteran and his girlfriend fighting opioid addiction. Holland said he did a lot of research before staring in the movie. He spoke to about 30 veterans who all suffered with substance abuse and PTSD.

The two chatted about the new movie, but you can’t talk to Holland without his most famous role coming up. He said he loves when his younger fans come up to him and ask about what it’s like being a super hero.

“Cherry” opens in select theaters on Friday and debuts on Apple TV+ on March 12.