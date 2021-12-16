Tom Holland says he will be an ally to whoever plays Spider-Man next

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview — the star of the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters only with more adventure for the troubled teen this time facing a rogue’s gallery of villains.

This is Holland’s third turn in a solo “Spider-Man” movie although he also appeared in the role in three other Marvel movies.

WGN’s Dean Richards talked to him on Zoom along with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The actor talked to Dean about the future and also the future Spider-Man. He said he will be an ally to whoever plays the character next.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters Friday.