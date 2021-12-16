Tom Holland says he will be an ally to whoever plays Spider-Man next

Dean's List

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview — the star of the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters only with more adventure for the troubled teen this time facing a rogue’s gallery of villains. 

This is Holland’s third turn in a solo “Spider-Man” movie although he also appeared in the role in three other Marvel movies. 

WGN’s Dean Richards talked to him on Zoom along with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The actor talked to Dean about the future and also the future Spider-Man. He said he will be an ally to whoever plays the character next.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” opens in theaters Friday.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News