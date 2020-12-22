Tom Hanks on his unforgettable visit to WGN – and his new movie

Two-time Academy Award winner and longtime friend of the WGN Morning Show Tom Hanks recently spoke to Dean Richards.



His new movie is a western called “News of the World” in which his character travels small towns in Texas reading newspapers to anyone who wants to hear the latest. Along the way, he discovers an orphaned girl and takes on the responsibility of returning her to her nearest relatives 400 miles away.



Hanks spoke to Dean about his new adventure, his recovery from COVID and of course, his memories of visiting WGN.

“News of the World” opens on Christmas day in theaters only which are not open in the Chicago area.