Tom Hanks fondly remembers his first trip to Chicago

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase was tightly escorted to the airport Tuesday for her deportation to the United States.

Heather Mack, 26, was released from prison on Friday after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison.