Tom Hanks fondly remembers his first trip to Chicago

CHICAGO — A special Dean’s List/A-List interview — a favorite A-lister from over the years.
Tom Hanks’ latest movie is one of his best. “Finch” is about a man living alone in a world where some sort of climate disaster has destroyed most everything and everyone except for him, a little dog and an android-like robot he’s built.
Like his movie “Cast Away,” he is on screen almost entirely alone for the whole movie captivating you without the luxury of other actors.
It’s something Hanks has been doing for years including several times while filming in Chicago.
He talked to Dean about his first time visiting the city and not knowing where anything was.
“Finch” begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday.