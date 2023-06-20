ROME — It was a big moment for one of the world’s most popular actors on Tuesday in Italy as his latest in a series of action films was seen by an audience for the first time.

Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Cruise was at the Rome premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” on June 19, close to where some of the scenes from the movie were filmed.

It’s the seventh in the “Mission: Impossible” film series, all of which have featured cruise, and is the first in the two-part “Dead Reckoning” series. It’s set to be released in theatres worldwide on July 12 with Part 2 set to premiere on June 28, 2024.

On the red carpet, Cruise talked about the making of the film that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and what specifically stands out to him about this latest project.

