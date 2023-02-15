CHICAGO — A second show was added in Chicago Wednesday for comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s “Restless Leg Tour.”

The duo is scheduled to take the stage at the Chicago Theatre on May 20. Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, and due to an overwhelming demand, a second show was added shortly after.

The second show is schedule for May 21. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Some other stops on the “Restless Leg Tour” include:

April 28 – April 30: Washington D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall

June 9: Boston – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 10: Atlantic City – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

You can find more information on the tour here.