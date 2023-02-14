CHICAGO – A pair of comedians who honed their craft in the “Windy City” are returning together to put on a show.

Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler are joining up for the “Restless Leg Tour” that will include Chicago among its four performances.

The pair will take the stage Chicago Theatre on Saturday, May 20, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. central time.

For both Fey and Poehler, it’s a return to their comedic roots as each started their journey in entertainment right here in Chicago. After going to the University of Virginia, Fey moved to Chicago to take improvisational comedy classes at The Second City, eventually performing there and at the Improv Olympic.

Poehler began taking classes at Improv Olympic and would eventually join a Second City touring company with Fey, which is where their friendship began. They would perform together and Saturday Night Live while also headlining two feature films – “Baby Mama” and “Sisters.”

Both Fey and Poehler also had supporting roles in “Mean Girls” in 2004.

Here are the other stops on the “Restless Leg Tour.”

Friday, April 28 – Washington D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall

Friday, June 9 – Boston – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, June 10 – Atlantic City – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

You can find more information on the tour here.

Dean Richards featured this stop of Fey & Poehler’s tour on Tuesday’s “Dean’s List” on the WGN Midday News on Tuesday, February 14, and you can see that in the video above.