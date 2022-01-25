Tiffany Haddish to star in ‘The Afterparty’

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List Interview for today — the Grammy and Emmy winner comedienne and actress who came to prominence after a guest shot on the old “Carmichael Show.”

The comedy “Girls Trip” took Tiffany Haddish to new heights. Now, she’s starring in her own new Apple TV+ comedy series “The Afterparty.”

The show is a who-dun-it in which she’s a detective looking for the murderer at a high school reunion afterparty.



When WGN’s Dean Richards talked with Tiffany on a Zoom last week, he read to her a new national poll about who should host the Oscars this year and a lot of people think she needs to do it.

“The Afterparty” begins streaming Friday on Apple TV+.