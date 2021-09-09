Tiffany Haddish talks new thriller ‘The Card Counter’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to a comedy superstar who’s spreading her wings in drama in the new revenge thriller “The Card Counter.”



Tiffany Haddish stars along with Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan And Willem Dafoe in this story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler who is haunted by his past.



Dean talked with Tiffany in a first for my Zoom chats — a Zoom chat on wheels.

The actress said she would love to one day open a grocery store in a food desert.



“The Card Counter” opens in theaters on Friday.