The State

Saturday and Sunday

Riviera Theatre

4746 N. Racine Ave.

www.jamusa.com/riviera-theatre/

Before his role in “Reno 911!”, Thomas Lennon, was known for the short-lived improv show “The State” on MTV. Now he’s bringing the hilarious stage show to Chicago with his former castmates this weekend at the Rivieria Theatre.

