CHICAGO — Attention pop punk fans!

The Offspring, Sum 41, and Simple Plan will be heading to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on Saturday, August 26.

“The only thing better than being on tour is touring with your friends!” The Offspring wrote on their website.

The pop punk trio will be stopping in the Chicagoland area as part of the “Let The Bad Time Roll Tour,” an extension of their past year touring together.

The Offspring are best known for their hits “The Kids Aren’t Alright,” “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid,” and “Pretty Fly.”

Sum 41 became wildly known for their hits “In Too Deep,” “Fatlip, and “Still Waiting.”

“We had such a blast touring Europe with Simple Plan and Australia with The Offspring last year that all 3 of us are hitting the road together this August & September for 24 dates across the US,” Sum 41 wrote on their website.

Simple Plan hit the main stream charts in the early 2000’s with “I’m Just a Kid‘ and “Perfect.”

Tickets become available for presale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 before public sales on Friday, March 24.

