‘The Monkees’ star Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Musician Mike Nesmith of American rock and pop band The Monkees holds a press conference at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, to publicise the group’s upcoming UK concerts, 29th June 1967. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the popular 60s pop band “The Monkees,” has died. He was 78.

According to family members, Nesmith died of natural causes in his home Friday morning.

Fans of the 1960s TV band will remember him for his knitted cap, deadpan comic style and guitar playing.

Nesmith and Mickey Dolenz, who is now the sole surviving member of the band, played last month at the Rosemont Theater for what was billed as The Monkees farewell tour.

The group’s manager, Andrew Sandoval, confirmed his death on social media.

It is with deep sadness ￼that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith. We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago.￼ pic.twitter.com/6aGfWWq0HN — Andrew Sandoval (@cometothesun) December 10, 2021