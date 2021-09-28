‘The Mix’ host Eric Ferguson accused of coercing sexual favors from former co-worker

CHICAGO — WTMX-FM’s “The Mix” morning host Eric Ferguson is being sued by a former co-worker who says he forced her to perform sexual favors.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Cynthia DeNicolo, 43, claims Ferguson pressured her in sexual favors after she was hired as his assistant producer at the radio station. She filed the lawsuit in Cook County in May.

DeNicolo said he allegedly coerced her into sexual activity for months until she refused him. She said Ferguson retaliated by stalling her career advancement.

According to her lawsuit, she did not report him to the station for fear she would “lose her job, be publicly shamed, and humiliated out of the radio industry or otherwise driven out of radio by a vindictive Eric Ferguson.”



DeNicolo continued to work at the station for 16 more years, until she was let go in May of last year.

Ferguson’s lawyers say he denies the sexual relationship and other allegations in the lawsuit. A status hearing date is set for Oct. 5.