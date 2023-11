We know you can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce — so here you go.

Jason and Travis Kelce have recorded a Christmas duet just in time for the holidays!

The song, titled “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” will be part of the Eagles holiday album, “A Philly’s Special Christmas Special.”

It will be released Thursday whereever music is downloaded.

The Kelce Brothers have a podcast together called New Heights that you can watch on YouTube.