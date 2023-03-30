CHICAGO — It’s a sitcom that’s been running on and off since 2000, but is this finally the end for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”?

Tweets from producer Jon Hayman along with director and executive producer Robert B. Weide indicated that filming had been completed for the 12th and final season of the show.

Both were later deleted, but die-hard fans of the sitcom have been wondering what the fate of the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning sitcom will be.

As it turns out, one of the actors in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” picked the right time to make his way to Channel 9.

On Thursday, Jeff Garlin, who portrays Larry David’s manager and best friend Jeff Greene, was on WGN Morning News to discuss the rumors about the end of the show.

The Chicago native, who got his start in comedy at The Second City, has been a regular on the show for the previous 11 seasons. It’s for that reason that he was quick to question whether the “Curb Your Enthusaism” is indeed finished.

“The way the show works, and has always worked is we go into the season, ‘Oh, it’s going to be our last season,’ and then if Larry comes up with a great idea, we’ll do more,” said Garlin when asked about the future of the show on WGN Morning News. “So that’s the reality.”

While “Curb Your Enthusaism” has been around for 23 years, the show has consistently had breaks for at least 18 months. There was a six-year gap between Season 8 and 9, with the former ending on September 11, 2011 and the latter starting on October 1, 2017.