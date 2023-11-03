CHICAGO — Fans worried about missing their chance to see The Eagles in Chicago one last time can ‘Take It Easy.’

Due to high demand, The Eagles have added a second show in Chicago as part of their ongoing farewell tour, “The Long Goodbye.”

Set for back-to-back nights at the United Center, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will take the stage on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

Tickets for the March 9 show go on sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the March 8 show are also still available.

In July, the Grammy Award-winning rock band announced that they are embarking on the “Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour” after what the band called “a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe.

“This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”