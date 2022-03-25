CHICAGO — Director Matt Reeves surprised fans Thursday of the No. 1 movie in America — “The Batman” — by releasing a deleted scene from the movie.

The deleted scene, that was posted on YouTube, shows an encounter between Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, and the joker played by Irish actor, Barry Keoghan, trying to get information on the Riddler.

Reeves told Variety in February that the scene follows Batman’s discovery that Riddler killed a police commissioner and leaves behind a note addressed to Batman. The superhero decides to seek out insight on the Riddler by asking the Joker.

The full clip is over five minutes long.