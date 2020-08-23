‘The Batman’ debuts its first trailer with Robert Pattinson as a gritty Dark Knight

That’s how Robert Pattinson growled his introduction as the new Batman.

Warner Bros. debuted its first teaser trailer for “The Batman” at DC’s FanDome, a virtual convention for its superhero brand DC Entertainment, on Saturday night. The reception was immediately positive as fans on social media commended the look and feel of the gritty new film, which is set to hit theaters next year. (Warner Bros. is owned by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.)

The roughly two-minute teaser showcased a dark Gotham City overrun with crime that leaves Batman and his police partner James Gordon, played by Jeffrey Wright, to figure out a disturbing murder mystery.

“From your secret friend … Let’s play a game, just me and you,” Wright’s Gordon reads from a card left at a murder scene addressed to “the Batman.”

The trailer, which is set to the haunting soundtrack of “Something in the Way” by Nirvana, had all the familiar calling cards of previous Batman films. There’s a revamped Batmobile, torrential downpours and a few glimpses of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

The trailer, which has already racked up more than 7 million views in less than 24 hours, is just the start of an important marketing campaign for Warner Bros.

Batman is one of the studio’s most important and lucrative franchises. The film series has brought in more than $5 billion at the global box office going back to 1989’s “Batman,” according to Comscore. Pattinson will be the latest to join the ranks of other famous actors like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck who have wore the cowl.

Warner Bros. has taken some of DC Entertainment’s most beloved characters in a new direction focusing on more personal, and even adult-oriented stories. “The Batman” looks to be the latest film to follow this trend.

The studio’s new strategy worked to great success last year when “Joker,” an R-rated take on Batman’s greatest foe, broke box office records and won an Academy Award for Joaquin Phoenix, who played the Clown Prince of Crime.

“The Batman” was originally set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, but was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic impacting its production.

The highly anticipated film is now set to hit theaters just in time for Halloween on October 1, 2021.