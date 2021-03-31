Ted Neeley celebrates 48 years of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Ted Neeley, star of one of the 1973 film “Jesus Christ Superstar” now travels the world doing live productions of the musical and sharing stories about filming in Israel.

“Superstars – Extended Version” is a 93 min documentary on the making of Norman Jewison’s 1973 film “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

This film features never before seen footage of the cast in Israel in 1972 between takes as well as their one night only reunion in New York in 2015.

Also featured are photos from on set photographer David James that have been in a vault for over 48 years and can now be seen by the fans.



TUBI will be having a special free streaming Easter Weekend showing from April 2 – 5.

Vimeo will have the doc for “VOD Video On Demand” rental or purchase all of April.



Official street date is August 10th to coincide with the 48th Anniversary of the Film.

Released on multiple streaming channels, Blu Ray & DVD.