CHICAGO — Swifties rejoice, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will take over Soldier Field summer 2023.

Just hours after Billboard announced Swift had made history as the first artist ever to claim the entire top ten of their Hot 100 in a single week, she let the world know of her latest tour.

In a tweet, Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).”

The first, U.S. leg will kick-off on March 18 in Glendale, AZ with her two-day stop in Chicago coming June 2 and 3.

Swift will be joined by a number of artists throughout the tour including Paramore, GAYLE, beabadoobee, Gracie Adams, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, and HAIM, however it will be OWENN and girl in red who join her on stage in Chicago.

According to Ticketmaster, a pre-sale for the Soldier Field event will run 10 a.m. November 15 through 10 p.m. November 17, with general public sales beginning 10 a.m. November 18.

Not in Chicago? Check-out where else The Eras Tour is headed, with international dates yet to be announced:

March 18Glendale, AZState Farm Stadium
March 25Las Vegas, NVAllegiant Stadium
April 1Arlington, TXAT&T Stadium
April 2Arlington, TXAT&T Stadium
April 15Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium
April 22Houston, TXNRG Stadium
April 28Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6Nashville, TNNissan Stadium
May 12Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field
May 13Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field
May 19Foxborough, MAGillette Stadium
May 20Foxborough, MAGillette Stadium
May 26East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
May 27East Rutherford, NJMetLife Stadium
June 2Chicago, ILSoldier Field
June 3Chicago, ILSoldier Field
June 10Detroit, MIFord Field
June 17Pittsburgh, PAAcrisure Stadium
June 24Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium
July 1Cincinnati, OHPaycor Stadium
July 8Kansas City, MOGEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15Denver, COEmpower Field at Mile High
July 22Seattle, WALumen Field
July 29Santa Clara, CALevi’s® Stadium
August 4Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium
August 5Los Angeles, CASoFi Stadium 