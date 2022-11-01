CHICAGO — Swifties rejoice, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour will take over Soldier Field summer 2023.

Just hours after Billboard announced Swift had made history as the first artist ever to claim the entire top ten of their Hot 100 in a single week, she let the world know of her latest tour.

In a tweet, Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).”

The first, U.S. leg will kick-off on March 18 in Glendale, AZ with her two-day stop in Chicago coming June 2 and 3.

Swift will be joined by a number of artists throughout the tour including Paramore, GAYLE, beabadoobee, Gracie Adams, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, and HAIM, however it will be OWENN and girl in red who join her on stage in Chicago.

According to Ticketmaster, a pre-sale for the Soldier Field event will run 10 a.m. November 15 through 10 p.m. November 17, with general public sales beginning 10 a.m. November 18.

Not in Chicago? Check-out where else The Eras Tour is headed, with international dates yet to be announced:

March 18 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium March 25 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium April 1 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium April 2 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium April 15 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium April 22 Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 28 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 29 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium May 6 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium May 12 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field May 13 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field May 19 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium May 20 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium May 26 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium May 27 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium June 2 Chicago, IL Soldier Field June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field June 10 Detroit, MI Ford Field June 17 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium June 24 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium July 1 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium July 8 Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium July 15 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High July 22 Seattle, WA Lumen Field July 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium August 4 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium August 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium