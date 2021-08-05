‘Suicide Squad’ cast shares what it was like working together

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to more of the ensemble that make up a rogue gallery of anti-heroes in the action adventure “The Suicide Squad.”



The movie is stuffed with super villains who are tapped to go on a dangerous mission for the government to save the world. Among them is Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Pete Davidson and Nathan Fillion from TV’s “The Rookie,” Jye Courtney from “Divergent” and Flula Borg from the “Boss Baby” TV series.

Friend of the Morning Show, David Dastmalchian is essentially one of Chicago’s Very Own. He came here as a young man to study at the Theatre School at DePaul University. He did lots of local theaters and projects here before landing roles in projects like “The Dark Knight,” “Ant-Man,” “MacGyver.” “The Flash” and many more.

The actor was in Malta and talked to Dean about his latest projects and what it was like filming the movie.



“The Suicide Squad” opens Friday.