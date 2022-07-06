CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List Interview, one of the stars of the hit Netflix series talked about his intense makeup and costume process.

The second half of “Stranger Things” Season 4 was just released last week has just become the second Netflix show to surpass a billion hours viewed — just behind last year’s “Squid Game.”

The show caused Netflix to crash when the new episodes were released.

On a Zoom chat, WGN’s Dean Richards talked with the show’s creepy looking villain Vecna who is played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

While he’s a good looking young man in real life, you’d never know it after a long, involved makeup process before each episode.

“Stranger Things” Season 4, Volume 2 is streaming now on Netflix.