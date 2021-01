Two of the stars of the upcoming Netflix drama, “The White Tiger” recently spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards.

The movie is about a poor servant who rises up to be a successful entrepreneur in modern day India. Indian tv star, Adarsh Gourav stars with Priyanka Choprah Jonas.

On a recent Zoom chat, the stars talked about the movie but also about what they’ve been cooking for themselves during quarantine.

“The White Tiger” debuts on Netflix on Friday.