Stars of the new ‘West Side Story’ say they’re lucky to have Spielberg as director

CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interviews — the stars and the driving force behind the remake of the classic musical love story “West Side Story.” It was originally a Broadway play in 1957 and was then a 10-time Oscar winning best picture from 1961.

Now, it’s in the capable hands of Oscar winner Steven Spielberg and Rita Moreno who won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the original movie along with the new stars of the movie, Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony talk about re-making a classic.

The film opens in theaters on Friday.