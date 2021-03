CHICAGO — The stars of the returning FX series “Mayans M.C.” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.

Edward James Olmos and Danny Pino star in the Season 3 premiere of the gritty motorcycle drama that has become a fan favorite.

In a satellite chat, Olmos talked to Dean about what viewers can expect from the new season.

The Season 3 premiere of “Mayans M.C.” is Tuesday on FX.