Stars of Ma Rainy’s Black Bottom discuss working with the late Chadwick Boseman

Part of the amazing cast of the new Netflix movie, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” recently spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards.

The adaptation of the August Wilson play stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman along with veteran actors Glynn Turman, Michael Potts and Colman Domingo.



In a Zoom chat recently, Potts talked about performing with Boseman in what turned out to be his final film before dying of colon cancer earlier this year.

Colman also explained the power of the works of Wilson whose plays documented the African-American experience in America.