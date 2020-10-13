Stars of ‘Clouds’ on their ties to Chicago and important of uplifting stories

The stars of the inspiring new movie “Clouds” recently spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards. “Clouds” is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a Minnesota teenager  who responded to a terminal cancer diagnosis with the song “Clouds” that went viral. The song hit the Billboard charts when a video of Zach singing the song inspired millions.  

The movie “Clouds” tells Zach’s sad but inspiring story and stars Neve Campbell and as Zach,  a native of Des Plaines, actor Fin Argus.  

