The stars of the inspiring new movie “Clouds” recently spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards. “Clouds” is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a Minnesota teenager who responded to a terminal cancer diagnosis with the song “Clouds” that went viral. The song hit the Billboard charts when a video of Zach singing the song inspired millions.
The movie “Clouds” tells Zach’s sad but inspiring story and stars Neve Campbell and as Zach, a native of Des Plaines, actor Fin Argus.
Stars of ‘Clouds’ on their ties to Chicago and important of uplifting stories
