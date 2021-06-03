‘Spirit untamed’ star Jake Gyllenhall shares his favorite animated films

CHICAGO — Oscar-nominated Jake Gyllenhall, who provides one of the voices in the new animated adventure “Spirit Untamed,” chatted with WGN’s Dean Richards about the film.

Gyllenhall stars in the story of a young girl whose life is changed when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town befriending a wild mustang named Spirit.

Gyllenhall talked about the differences between a movie like this versus what he’s normally done.

He said this was the first animated film he’s done but remembered the ones that were his favorites growing up.

“Spirit Untamed” opens in theaters starting Friday.