Tony Sirico, known for his role as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in the HBO awarding-winning series ‘The Sopranos’ has died.

He was 79.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico Jr. wish to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” a Facebook post from Sirico’s brother, Robert Sirico, read.

Sirico, whose cause of death wasn’t immediately made clear, also appeared in ‘Goodfellas.’

Sirico, a New York native, is survived by his two children, grandchildren, siblings, and many other relatives, his family said.