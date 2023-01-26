CHICAGO — There’s a new neighbor surrounding the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opens Friday, Jan. 27 at 3519 N. Clark Street in Wrigleyville.

The six theater, 372-seat complex breaks away from the usual movie-going experience from the minute you walk-in the door.

The general manager of Alamo Drafthouse sat down for an interview with WGN Dean Richards to talk more about the unique theater, and also gave him a sneak peek.

For more information, go to: drafthouse.com

