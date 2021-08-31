Sir Ben Kingsley brings back Trevor Slattery role in ‘Shang-Chi’



CHICAGO — Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley, who’s part of the cast of the amazing, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.

“Shang-Chi” is the newest addition to the Marvel Universe and features the universe’s first Asian superhero.



Kingsley brings back his character, Trevor Slattery, from “Iron Man 3” a washed-up television actor caught up in the legacy of the Ten Rings who brings the comic relief to the movie.



Kingsley shared with Dean how it was all created.



“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” opens exclusively in theater on Friday.