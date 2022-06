Judy Garland would have turned 100 years old this month and Grammy nominated singer songwriter, Rufus Wainwright is honoring her.



Back in 2007, to celebrate the music and film icon, Wainwright re-recorded her seminal 1961 album, “Judy at Carnegie Hall.”



Thursday and Friday he’ll be at City Winery in Chicago to perform it live.

We joined WGN’s Dean Richards to talk about the performance, Judy and his own impressive career.