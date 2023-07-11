BATAVIA, Ill. — A very unique movie-going experience is coming to the far west suburbs of Chicago this July, including a special event on Tuesday.

Emagine Entertainment has opened a Super EMX Theatre in Batavia, 550 N. Randall Road, that features what’s described as “the largest Cinemascope screen in the state of Illinois.” It’s over 96 feet wide and 53 feet tall, or just about the size of a regulation NBA court.

It will host its first showing on Tuesday when “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1” will be shown on the screen at 2 p.m. Emagine Entertainment co-founder and chairman Paul Glantz will be on-site to greet those attending that show. Tickets for that show along with a 6 p.m. showing of the film are still available.

The other parts of the theatre opened to the public on July 1 while the 414-seat super theatre was still being finished. The large screen features a 4K laser-projected image with a Dolby Atmos sound system featuring 70 channels.

Formerly the Randall 15 IMAX, it was purchased in the spring of 2020 by Emagine. Since then, it was renovated to include 12 state-of-the-art auditoriums, a large format EMX screen, and the “SUPER EMX” screen, which is advertised as the largest in the state. There is also a “High Roller Room” that features a bar, shuffleboard, video games, and “Duckpin” bowling.

Dean Richards spent his time on the WGN Morning News on Tuesday morning featuring the opening of the biggest movie screen in the state of Illinois. You can watch his segments from the July 11 show in the video above or below.