CHICAGO – After announcing which acts are going to play at the festival, now Lollapalooza fans know when their favorite artists are going to play this summer.

On Tuesday, the organizers announced the day-by-day lineup for the event in Grant Park from August 3-6. This announcement comes as single-day and two-day tickets go on sale on Wednesday at Noon central time. Prices for one day start at $125 with the two-day passes starting at $250.

Full festival passes have already been on sale and start at $365.

Thursday will be highlighted by performances from Billie Elish and Karol G while also featuring Noah Kahan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, NewJeans.

Friday features Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 as the headline performers with Fred again.., Thirty Seconds to Mars, Subtronics among those taking to the stage.

Saturday will be headlined by Odesza and Tomorrow X Together with performances by Maggie Rogers, J.I.D., Pusha T, Yung Gravy, and The Revivalists.

Sunday will conclude the festival as Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey are the main performers A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Louis the Child and Rina Sawayama.

You can see the full lineup for the over 170 bands across nine stages above.

Lollapalooza has been held annually in Chicago at Grant Park since 2005, with the 2020 festival being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 400,000 people typically attend the four-day event, which was started in 1991 by Perry Farrell and initially ran through 1997.

It was then revived in 2003, with Chicago joining the mix of host cities two years later.