CHICAGO — The lineup for one of the biggest music festivals in Chicago this year was announced Tuesday morning.
A few well-known headliners will take the stage for the event at Douglass Park from September 15-17.
Friday night will be headlined by the Foo Fighters along with Turnstile while Saturday features The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie along with Queens of the Stone Age. On Sunday, the festival concludes with The Cure along with The Mars Volta.
Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the festival’s website.
Started in 2005 in Chicago, Riot Fest has been outdoors since 2012, starting out in Humboldt Park before moving to Douglass Park in 2015. The punk rock music festival has been staged their every year since with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other artists and bands playing the festival include Ani DiFranco, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Insane Clown Posse, Corey Feldman, Tegan and Sara and The Gaslight Anthem.
Full list below.
- 070 Shake
- 100 Gecs
- AFI
- Ani DiFranco
- Balance and Composure
- Bayside
- Bearings
- Black Angels
- Bowling for Soup
- Braid
- Caroline Rose
- Cassyette
- CK Vassi
- Code Orange
- Corey Feldman
- Cults
- Death Grips
- Drain
- Earth Crisis
- Empire State Bastard
- Enola Gay
- Enter Shikari
- Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
- Fade ‘Em All
- Fake Names
- FEA
- Finch
- Fleshwater
- Flogging Molly
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Free Throw
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Gorilla Biscuits
- H2O
- Hawthorne Heights
- Head Automatica
- High Vis
- Hotline TNT
- Insane Clown Posse
- Jehnny Beth
- Just Friends
- Just Mustard
- Kim Gordon
- LS Dunes
- Microwave
- Mr. Bungle
- Nothing
- nothing,nowhere.
- Olivia Jean
- Origami Angel
- Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
- Pennywise
- Pinkshift
- Plosivs
- Pool Kids
- PUP
- Quasi
- Quicksand
- Ride
- Rival Schools
- Say Anything
- Screaming Females
- Silverstein
- Sleep Token
- Sludgeworth
- Snapcase
- Spitalfield
- Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
- Tegan and Sara
- The Aquadolls
- The Bobby Lees
- The Breeders
- The Bronx
- The Dresden Dolls
- The Exploited
- The Gaslight Anthem
- The Interrupters
- The Used
- The Wrecks
- Thursday
- Total Chaos
- Viagra Boys
- Warpaint
- White Reaper
- Yard Act
- Young Culture