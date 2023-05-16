CHICAGO — The lineup for one of the biggest music festivals in Chicago this year was announced Tuesday morning.

A few well-known headliners will take the stage for the event at Douglass Park from September 15-17.

Friday night will be headlined by the Foo Fighters along with Turnstile while Saturday features The Postal Service/Death Cab for Cutie along with Queens of the Stone Age. On Sunday, the festival concludes with The Cure along with The Mars Volta.

Tickets for the event go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the festival’s website.

Started in 2005 in Chicago, Riot Fest has been outdoors since 2012, starting out in Humboldt Park before moving to Douglass Park in 2015. The punk rock music festival has been staged their every year since with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other artists and bands playing the festival include Ani DiFranco, Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, Insane Clown Posse, Corey Feldman, Tegan and Sara and The Gaslight Anthem.

Full list below.

070 Shake

100 Gecs

AFI

Ani DiFranco

Balance and Composure

Bayside

Bearings

Black Angels

Bowling for Soup

Braid

Caroline Rose

Cassyette

CK Vassi

Code Orange

Corey Feldman

Cults

Death Grips

Drain

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Enola Gay

Enter Shikari

Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

Fade ‘Em All

Fake Names

FEA

Finch

Fleshwater

Flogging Molly

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Free Throw

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gorilla Biscuits

H2O

Hawthorne Heights

Head Automatica

High Vis

Hotline TNT

Insane Clown Posse

Jehnny Beth

Just Friends

Just Mustard

Kim Gordon

LS Dunes

Microwave

Mr. Bungle

Nothing

nothing,nowhere.

Olivia Jean

Origami Angel

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Pennywise

Pinkshift

Plosivs

Pool Kids

PUP

Quasi

Quicksand

Ride

Rival Schools

Say Anything

Screaming Females

Silverstein

Sleep Token

Sludgeworth

Snapcase

Spitalfield

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

Tegan and Sara

The Aquadolls

The Bobby Lees

The Breeders

The Bronx

The Dresden Dolls

The Exploited

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

The Used

The Wrecks

Thursday

Total Chaos

Viagra Boys

Warpaint

White Reaper

Yard Act

Young Culture