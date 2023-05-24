CHICAGO — Memorial Day weekend is ahead and if you’re looking to stay inside for a few days off, we’ve got a few suggestions of new releases from streaming services this week.

In “Dean’s Home Video,” we take a look at a number of new programs, including “American Born Chinese,” “Fubar,” “Platonic,” Season 3 of “The Kardashians,” “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” and more.

Dean Richards also has a look at new documentaries that are being released on Mary Tyler Moore and Donna Summer.

You can see a preview of those programs and others being released this week in this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” from the May 24 WGN Morning News here.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!