Sean Penn, daughter Dylan Penn, work together in new film ‘Flag Day’



Academy Award winner Sean Penn stars alongside his daughter Dylan Penn in the new film “Flag Day.”

Penn who recently celebrated his 61st birthday also directs the movie.

Dylan Penn comes from some incredible acting genes. Her mother is actress Robin Wright.



The film is a real life father-daughter story about a charismatic but train-wreck of a dad who talks big but ultimately is never there for her or the family.



Sean Penn, in real life, has been making news recently by refusing to return to the series he’s working on until producers require all crew to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

He spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about that and working with his daughter.

“Flag Day” opens on Friday.