CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards recently sat down with Sean Hayes.

Hayes, the former “Will and Grace” star, is three-time Emmy Winner. He is starring in the amazing new play, “Goodnight, Oscar” at the Goodman Theater in Chicago.



In the show, Hayes dazzles the audience on the piano as his character Oscar Levant. He is so good, that people think he’s not really playing the piano. But with the help of Beethoven, he showed that he is.

In this exclusive broadcast interview, the Glen Ellyn native he also talked about the show and being at the Goodman.

Watch the full, unedited interview in the video player above.

Good Night, Oscar

By Doug Wright

Directed by Lisa Peterson

Extended by popular demand through April 24

For tickets, call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org