There’s new music being released Wednesday from The Rolling Stones. A song that was previously unheard and never before released.

From 1974, it’s a song on which Led Zepplin guitarist, Jimmy Page, joined Mick Jagger and the boys in an impromptu session. It’s part of the re-release of classic ‘Goats Head Soup’ album.

The song can be found wherever music is sold.

Hear the full song here