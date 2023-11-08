CHICAGO — Since people are already getting into the Christmas spirit, there are already a few programs that are being released on streaming services fitting the season.

Naturally, one program fitting of the season was featured in “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. But this wide-ranging edition of the segment didn’t stop there, as we also featured another chapter in the James Bond story along with a documentary on a famous comedian.

Dean Richards featured season 2 of “The Santa Clauses,” “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” “007: Road to a Million,” “The Curse,” season 2 of “The Gilded Age,” season 4 of “For All Mankind,” and more during the segment.

You can watch this edition of “Dean’s Home video” on the November 8 WGN Morning News in the video above.

