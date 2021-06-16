Salma Hayek reminisces about playing Frida Kahlo nearly 20 years ago

CHICAGO — Salma Hayek, one of the stars of “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” talked to WG’s Dean Richards over Zoom.

Hayek was added to the cast in this sequel that brings back Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as the world’s most lethal couple on another death-defying mission.



Dean talked with Hayek last week about the movie on the same day that the new Frida Kahlo exhibit opened at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Dean said it reminded him about her Oscar-nominated performance as the famous artist almost 20 years ago and what kind of memories she might have about it.



“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” opens in theaters only starting Wednesday.