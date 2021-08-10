Ryan Reynolds talks new video game movie ‘Free Guy’

CHICAGO — One of the stars of the new gamer’s delight movie “Free Guy” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.



In the movie, Ryan Reynolds stars as a background player in an open world video game trying to become a hero of his own story.

In a Zoom chat a few days ago, Reynolds talked to Dean about playing a duel-role in this movie — one of them an empty-headed body builder named Dude.

“Free guy” opens on Friday.