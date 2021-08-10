Ryan Reynolds talks new video game movie ‘Free Guy’

Dean's List

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — One of the stars of the new gamer’s delight movie “Free Guy” talked to WGN’s Dean Richards.

In the movie, Ryan Reynolds stars as a background player in an open world video game trying to become a hero of his own story. 

In a Zoom chat a few days ago, Reynolds talked to Dean about playing a duel-role in this movie — one of them an empty-headed body builder named Dude. 

On a Zoom chat a few days ago, Reynolds talked to me about making a movie that is so completely original. 

“Free guy” opens on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News