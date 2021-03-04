Russo brothers talk newest film, love of cooking

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to the men behind the success of the biggest grossing film of all time: “Avengers: End Game.”

Joe and Anthony Russo were also involved in “Avengers: Infinity War” and both “Captain America” movies among many other projects.

Their latest is the Apple TV+- indie, “Cherry” starring Tom Holland as a veteran who has PTSD, an opioid addiction and is struggling to adjust to life at home.

On a Zoom chat with the Russos, Dean learned about one of their other passions and skills.

“Cherry” is in theaters now and will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12.