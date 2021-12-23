‘Rumble’ star Terry Crews says he focuses on the positive even when he plays a villain

CHICAGO — One of the voice stars of the new paramount-plus animated feature, “Rumble” was on today’s Dean List/A-List interview.
The movie is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes.
In it, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews plays a bad guy — a role he seldom takes on — on purpose.
In a Zoom chat, he told WGN’s Dean Richards he chooses to go for the positive.
“Rumble” is streaming now on Paramount+.
