CHICAGO — Ruido Fest, the Latin American music festival held in Chicago, unexpectedly announced Monday that the August event has been cancelled.

“We have made the painfully difficult decision to cancel this year’s Ruido Fest, scheduled for August 19-20, 2023,” organizers stated in a release.

The announcement comes just over a month before the scheduled event was set to take over the Chicagoland fairgrounds.

“When we started work for the first festival in late 2013, our main goal was to expand opportunities for Latin artists and fans of Spanish language music in Chicago in the long term,” Ruido Fest organizers wrote. “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from the thousands of fans who have been with us in the first festival in 2015.”

Ruido Fest organizers also stated in the Monday release that all festival tickets will be refunded.

Organizers at Ruido Presents stated that future concerts will continue.

The next scheduled event will be Little Jesus with George Arthur Calendar & Así Así at the Bottom Lounge at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13. For tickets, click here.

