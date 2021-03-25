Roy Wood Jr. talks challenges about making jokes with new administration

CHICAGO — One of the break-out stars of Comedy Central, Roy Wood Jr. chatted with WGN’s Dean Richards.

You’ve known Wood as a correspondent on the “Daily Show” since 2015. Now he’s all over Comedy Central with stand-up specials, a new docu-series on Black comedians and also on their “Hall of Flame” special featuring the best of their comedy roasts.

On a satellite chat, Wood talked to Dean about the new challenges of doing comedy about the new administration. He also talked about growing up as a Cubs fan even though he never lived in Chicago.

You can watch more of what Wood is doing on comedycentral.com.